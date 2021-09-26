Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.