Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
Beatrice folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's temperature in Beatrice will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Beatrice community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Beatrice area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Tempera…