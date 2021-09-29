Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.