Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Beatrice, NE

It will be a warm day in Beatrice. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT.