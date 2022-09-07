Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Beatrice, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot and humid Friday with isolated showers and storms. A cold front arrives this evening though. Find out how long rain will stick around and what will happen to our temperatures this weekend here.
Rain will be around today and tomorrow in southeast Nebraska, but some will be missing out. Temperatures will continue to climb. See how hot it will get and when our next cold front will arrive here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
Beatrice folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. Expect a dras…
The Beatrice area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95. Expe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly clou…
It's back to above normal temperatures today with many reaching the low 90s. Find out what temperatures are expected for Wednesday and when our next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Beatrice Sunday. The fore…