 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News