This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
