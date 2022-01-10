Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.