Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
