Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.