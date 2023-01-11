For the drive home in Beatrice: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 11, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…