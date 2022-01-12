Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.