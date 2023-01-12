Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow looks to make a comeback late tonight as another cold front pushes into the area. Find out how long the snow will stick around, how much will fall, and what will happen to temperatures here.
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 de…
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Friday. I…