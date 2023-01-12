Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

