Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.