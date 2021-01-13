 Skip to main content
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Low 38F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

