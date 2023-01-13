 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Beatrice area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

