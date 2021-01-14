For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 17.71. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should exp…
Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperat…
This evening in Beatrice: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Be…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 23-degree low is forcasted. Winds sh…
Beatrice's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the…