Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Quite windy. Low around 15F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.