 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Beatrice temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Weather explained: What is graupel?

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News