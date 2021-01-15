 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News