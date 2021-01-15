This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Beatrice area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
