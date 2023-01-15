Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 37F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.