 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News