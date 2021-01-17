Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
