Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Cloudy with freezing rain becoming likely after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.