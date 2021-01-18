Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.