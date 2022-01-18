Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 2-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.