Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.