Beatrice's evening forecast: Snow showers. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
A warming trend begins today and will continue through much of the holiday weekend. Rain is coming back though with a cold front. Get all the details on today through MLK Day in our latest forecast.
Temperatures just a little below normal today, but gusty winds will make for a significant wind chill factor. Find out how cold it will feel today and tonight and when our next rain chance is here.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, …
Dry for many during the day, but rain and snow showers will return with a cold front this evening. Find out when activity will peak, how much snow is expected to fall, and what's in store for Thursday here.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is for…
It will be a cold day in Beatrice, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is foreca…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Beatrice Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'l…
This evening in Beatrice: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It look…