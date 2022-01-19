Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 1F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . 6 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.