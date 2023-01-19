 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

