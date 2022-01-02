For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
