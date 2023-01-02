 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News