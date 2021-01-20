For the drive home in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
