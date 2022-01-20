 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Clear skies. Low 3F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

