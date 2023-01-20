 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Overcast. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska

An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News