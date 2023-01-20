This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Overcast. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow for southeast Nebraska Wednesday. All snow for the rest of the state, but a lot of it. Get the latest timing as well as forecast ice and snow totals here.
Quite the variation in snow totals across the area this morning. The snow will end this afternoon, but it will be cold and windy. Find out about wind chills and our next snow chance here.
No snow showers today, but they're coming back! See when our next snow chance will begin, when it will end, and how much will fall in our weekend forecast.
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.
An employee at the Microtel Inn in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.
