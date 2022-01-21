 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

This evening in Beatrice: Overcast. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News