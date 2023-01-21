This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
