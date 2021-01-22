 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News