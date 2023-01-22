 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 15F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

