This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Occasional snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Sunday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
