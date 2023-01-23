Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Beatrice Tuesday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
