Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 15.78. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
