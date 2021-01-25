 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Snow showers early becoming more scattered later. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 2.91. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

Local Weather

