For the drive home in Beatrice: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 15.12. 9 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
