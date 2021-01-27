 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 9F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.

