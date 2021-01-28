This evening's outlook for Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Beatrice area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice
