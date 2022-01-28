For the drive home in Beatrice: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly clo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We …
Beatrice people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Beatrice residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degree…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 21 degrees is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 6-degree low is for…