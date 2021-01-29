 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

