Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Beatrice folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit beatricedailysun.com for more weather updates.