Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Tonight's weather conditions in Beatrice: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Beatrice tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit beatricedailysun.com for local news and weather.

