Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Beatrice will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.