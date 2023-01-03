For the drive home in Beatrice: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice
Staying dry today, but temps won't be as warm thanks to yesterday's cold front. How cold will it get tonight and what's in store for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day? Here's what you need to know.
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end here.
Snow will be the main story for Wednesday across the state, but that will quickly transition to the wind and extreme cold for Thursday. See how much snow is expected to fall and how cold it will feel here.
