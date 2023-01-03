 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Beatrice

For the drive home in Beatrice: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Beatrice could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit beatricedailysun.com.

