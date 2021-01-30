Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Beatrice

Beatrice's evening forecast: Cloudy with gusty winds developing overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Beatrice tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on beatricedailysun.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.